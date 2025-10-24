Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 78.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,409 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $89.10) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $110.78.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,700. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,228 shares of company stock worth $123,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:SCCO opened at $128.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $136.49.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.