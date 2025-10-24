Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank $PFBC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 40.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 23.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 51.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $74.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.74 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 25.67%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

