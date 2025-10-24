Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.9% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 17.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $560.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.95 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEN. Truist Financial set a $12.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, September 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEN

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.