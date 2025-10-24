Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVAX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,207,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,633,000 after purchasing an additional 558,046 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 656,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 461,980 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,178,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 384,288 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,370,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 50,734.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 266,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 266,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,116.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,743.28. This represents a 12.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.13. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.The company had revenue of $95.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

