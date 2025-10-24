Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 32.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 296,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after buying an additional 67,481 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $12,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 812,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 596,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 127,792 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In related news, Director Timothy Clossey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $66,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,080. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $180,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.45. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $863,048 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of PARR stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.88 and a beta of 1.74. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Par Pacific’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

