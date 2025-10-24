Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Azenta by 77.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 41.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 113.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Azenta by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Azenta by 13,184.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Azenta and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $143.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

