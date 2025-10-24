Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Aaron’s by 785.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 66.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 225.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of PRG opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $49.90.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. Aaron’s had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $595.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

