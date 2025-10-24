Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,377,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,890,000 after acquiring an additional 94,065 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 361,364 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $12,009,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at $11,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 18,061 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

