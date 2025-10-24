Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 373,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 131,291 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Vodafone Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.66 on Friday. Vodafone Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.