Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 37.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 197,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 53,518 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 313.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 142,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 107,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $16.20 on Friday. Kohl’s Corporation has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.75.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

