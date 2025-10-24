Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in Orix Corp Ads $IX

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 3,582.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orix Corp Ads in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 343.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 352.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 414.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Orix Corp Ads from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Orix Corp Ads Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IX opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. Orix Corp Ads has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

About Orix Corp Ads

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

