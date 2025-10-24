Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,030,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,655,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,438,000 after buying an additional 537,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,335,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 150,636 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 360.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,660 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 46.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

UMC opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 16.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

