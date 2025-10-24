Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 83,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.0% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Stellantis stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Stellantis N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

