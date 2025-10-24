Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. $SCSC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCSC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 975,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,789,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ScanSource in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $812.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.21 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.35%.The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 47,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $2,126,945.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,512 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,382.08. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 752 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $32,764.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,977.26. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,677 shares of company stock worth $6,876,030. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCSC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ScanSource in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

