Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR $NMR

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nomura by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 41,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 80,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nomura in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

NMR stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

