Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,223.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 463.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth $85,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,896,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,100,837.45. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRBG opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.38%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

