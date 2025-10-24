Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 32.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.8% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 66 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,698.75 per share, with a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,869,625. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,320. This represents a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,751.52 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,862.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,879.65.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.37%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,240.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price objective on First Citizens BancShares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,227.69.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

