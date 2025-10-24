Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 105.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 74,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.95. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on KEP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

