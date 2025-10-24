Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,074.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4,866.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.14%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.