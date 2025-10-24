Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $405,000 Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 466.7% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.48.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $54.13 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

