Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in Olin Corporation $OLN

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Olin by 134.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Olin by 188.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Fermium Researc raised shares of Olin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $126,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,070.89. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.22 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. Olin Corporation has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

