Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $479,000 Stake in Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 153,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,025,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,339,000 after buying an additional 244,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPBD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In other news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,373.29. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,951 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $43,448.77. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 90,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,790.55. This trade represents a 2.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upbound Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.11. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.64%.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

