Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Telefonica SA $TEF

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Telefonica by 28.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 454,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 179,119 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEF has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $4.20.

NYSE TEF opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Telefonica SA has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $5.72.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Telefonica had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

