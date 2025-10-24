Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $291.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.44 and a 200-day moving average of $268.67. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.54 and a twelve month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Mizuho boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

