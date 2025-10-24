Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 29.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,369,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.97.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX opened at $96.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.70. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.71 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a $1.9982 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $7.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 243.88%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

