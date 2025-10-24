Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $191.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.70 and a 1-year high of $225.63.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.14.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

