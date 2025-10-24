Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in QIAGEN N.V. $QGEN

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 93.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QGEN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QIAGEN from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of QIAGEN and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

QIAGEN Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN opened at $49.39 on Friday. QIAGEN N.V. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. QIAGEN had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $533.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. QIAGEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. QIAGEN has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.