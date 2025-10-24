Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $360,000 in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $7,512,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $57,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $635,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMI opened at $47.09 on Friday. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21.

Acadian Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Acadian Asset Management ( NYSE:AAMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.07 million. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 174.31% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadian Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

