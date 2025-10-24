Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Get Natera alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Natera by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $6,753,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 103.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $1,640,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Natera by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 198,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $54,881.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 117,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,332.65. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,603 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $301,283.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 155,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,292,947.25. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,276 shares of company stock valued at $10,794,948. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Natera

Natera Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $195.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.76. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $196.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.