Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR $ONC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Get BeOne Medicines alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeOne Medicines Stock Down 1.1%

ONC opened at $310.03 on Friday. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $170.99 and a fifty-two week high of $355.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.72 and its 200 day moving average is $280.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BeOne Medicines ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.36. BeOne Medicines had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts expect that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONC shares. Wall Street Zen raised BeOne Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONC

Insider Buying and Selling at BeOne Medicines

In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 10,671 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.40, for a total transaction of $3,739,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,484 shares of company stock valued at $51,324,146 in the last ninety days. 6.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BeOne Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeOne Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.