Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,138.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after buying an additional 4,486,488 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in DraftKings by 195.2% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,909 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $107,739,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $83,622,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,778 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $210,043.81. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,129.81. This represents a 76.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,006,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,081.90. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

