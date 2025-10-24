Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 49.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,347,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,885. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $111.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.26. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $114.94.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Logitech International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Logitech International from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Logitech International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.89.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

