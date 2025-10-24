Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,030 Shares of Sandvik AB $SDVKY

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sandvik by 88.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Sandvik ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Sandvik had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDVKY. Zacks Research raised Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild Redb raised Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

