Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,819 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 928.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

