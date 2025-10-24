Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,435 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,744 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3,590.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 114.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 31.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

Itau Unibanco Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Itau Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.0454 dividend. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

