Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 13.2% during the second quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 859,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after buying an additional 100,472 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 70.2% during the second quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 171,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 70,670 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 111,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 190,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.18%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.