Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 34.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Arete Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baidu from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $120.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $149.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.42.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.