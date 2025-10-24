Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ericsson $ERIC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,313,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $677,498,000 after purchasing an additional 482,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ericsson by 106.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,659,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,375 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ericsson during the first quarter worth about $24,146,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ericsson by 113.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,387,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Ericsson by 52.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,653,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 568,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Ericsson ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Ericsson had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ericsson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Danske cut shares of Ericsson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ericsson in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ericsson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Ericsson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.80.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

