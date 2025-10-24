Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Astrana Health, Inc. $ASTH

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 211.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 237,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 161,580 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Astrana Health by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astrana Health by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 290,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astrana Health Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ASTH stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASTH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Astrana Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Astrana Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

