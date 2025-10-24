Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $331,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3,263.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.