Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $464.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.38. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of -187.85 and a beta of 0.36. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $773.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $1,727,283.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,206.60. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total value of $1,364,372.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,377.08. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,144 shares of company stock worth $44,160,261. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $515.05 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

