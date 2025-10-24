Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 11 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 79,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,894.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,521.25 and a twelve month high of $2,075.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,933.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,920.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.Markel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

