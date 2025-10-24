Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 34,219 Shares of Equinor ASA $EQNR

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,219 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 7,586.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 36.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Pareto Securities downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE EQNR opened at $24.95 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $25.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.