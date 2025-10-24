Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI opened at $40.83 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $1,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,441.28. This trade represents a 47.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 80,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $3,079,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,603 shares of company stock valued at $33,832,588 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

