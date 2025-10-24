Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 382 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Toast alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 38.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Toast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 4,987 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $177,337.72. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 227,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,977.44. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 9,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $321,960.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 149,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,318,780.32. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,513 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOST

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.