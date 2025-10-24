Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 48,139 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,139 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,995.2% in the second quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 113,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $103.10 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

