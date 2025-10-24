Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 824 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.73. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.86%.The firm had revenue of $287.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

