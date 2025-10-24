ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.6667.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CRO James M. Roth sold 3,288 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $33,734.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 44,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,163.68. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,027 shares of company stock worth $41,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTM opened at $11.05 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

