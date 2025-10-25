1,300 Shares in Unifirst Corporation $UNF Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Unifirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Unifirst by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unifirst by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 target price on Unifirst in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Unifirst in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $182.00 target price on Unifirst in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Unifirst in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Unifirst from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $161.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.86. Unifirst Corporation has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $243.70.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $614.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.02 million. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 6.10%.Unifirst’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Unifirst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.580-6.980 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Unifirst’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

