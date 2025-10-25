1,320 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Bought by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.26 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.82.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock worth $678,643,875. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

